Janhvi Kapoor says the day she does not annoy Khushi are days that are incomplete

Janhvi posted two pictures on Instagram. In the images, the two sisters are looking stunning in Indian attire as they pose for the camera.

"Days that I don't annoy my sister are days that are incomplete," she wrote as the caption. Have a look at her post right here:

Janhvi recently engaged in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in an Instagram post she had shared. The image she posted had Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

Recently, Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

The actress, who was recently seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

