Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable photo of her 'Forever Fam'

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's on and off-screen chemistry has led to a lot of speculations on their relationship status. And this picture is sure to add fuel to the rumours

Janhvi Kapoor with her friends

The adorable monochrome pictures posted by Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram are the best things on the internet today. In the pictures captioned "Forever fam" the actress can be seen having a good time with her friends Anuj Saini, Pooja Kumar, Deeksha, 'Dhadak' co-star Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi and Ishaan's on and off-screen chemistry has led to a lot of speculations on their relationship status. The two have, however, pooh-poohed the rumour mills, maintaining that they are just good friends.

Check out the picture right here:

View this post on Instagram Forever fam âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onApr 26, 2019 at 6:04am PDT

The actress will soon be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy 'Rooh-Afza' which is being directed by Hardik Mehta and will hit the theatres on March 20 next year. Janhvi is also working on the untitled biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the Indian Air Force's female combat pilot, who took part in the Kargil War in 1999.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor said her films are more important to her than earning fame as she has experienced fame since her childhood. "Fame is important for every actor and whatever fame I have earned is all because of my family. I have been getting recognised more after my first film so, I am very grateful for love and support which I received from the media and the audience. I have experienced fame since my childhood so now my work, acting and films are more important to me than fame," Janhvi told media at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019.

