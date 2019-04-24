Boney Kapoor has curfew time for Khushi Kapoor

television

Khushi came to the show with her sister Janhvi. The show will premiere on April 27 on Colors Infinity

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi says their father and producer Boney Kapoor is over-protective and has a curfew time for her. Khushi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, opened up about her father when she appeared on "BFFs with Vogue Season 3", read a statement.

When host and actress Neha Dhupia enquired from Khushi about her dream debut, she said she will follow director Karan Johar blindly but her father will choose her co-star.

To this, Neha asked: "Khushi, you're 18. I'm curious to know what sort of trouble you get into?"

"Curfew! Where am I? Who am I with? Once my dad sent a message to my friend saying, 'Hey beta! Send a photo of you and Khushi'," she said.

Neha then asked: "Is your family okay with you dating or do you have to sneak around?"

Khushi replied: "I think dad is open to the idea of me having a potential boyfriend."

Khushi came to the show with her sister Janhvi. The show will premiere on April 27 on Colors Infinity.

This is not it, the Kapoor sisters have time and again discussed each other's personal life in media interaction. Earlier this year, the Dhadak actress gave a heartfelt interview to Filmfare. In one of the fun segments, Janhvi spoke how the entire Kapoor clan is crack, where Anil Kapoor is obsessed with himself and is glaring at the mirror. Rhea Kapoor keeps imitating someone or the other, Arjun Kapoor is busy cracking jokes on everyone and Khushi is busy sitting in one corner, dazing and eating french fries.

However, the funniest part was where the interviewer asked Janhvi if she would ever slap Khushi Kapoor for 1 crore. To which, Janhvi agreed and later clarified that everything is in jest.

Khushi Kapoor is also said to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut in 2019, confirms Karan Johar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates