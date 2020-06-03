Janhvi Kapoor shares priceless throwback picture on parents' wedding anniversary

Going through her archives, actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday wished her parents - filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi by sharing a priceless throwback picture of the couple.

The 'Dhadak' star put out a monochromatic throwback picture on Instagram featuring her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. In the picture, Sridevi is seen hugging her beloved husband while the couple shares a smile and look into the camera. Along with the picture, Jahnvi wrote, "Happy Anniversary," and also put a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram Happy Anniversary âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onJun 2, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes of fans and celebrity followers. Janhvi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor left a red heart emoji in the comment section. Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor also commented with two heart emojis.

The 'Mr India' actor married Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple welcomed Jahnvi Kapoor in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor in 2000. The legendary actor left for the heavenly abode in 2018.

