Janhvi Kapoor wishing papa Boney Kapoor is the sweetest post ever!

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently basking the success of her Bollywood debut Dhadak, shared a beautiful post on social media to wish her father a very happy birthday. From series of the father-daughter duo to an adorable bond shared by the siblings, Janhvi's pictures share a sweet story of what family is to her!

The caption read, "Happy Birthday Papa/ you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it."

The post further read: "You're the best man I'll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you've always been the best dad but now you're my best friend. I love you. I'm going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onNov 10, 2019 at 3:02pm PST

Time and again, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi-Khushi have confessed how the siblings have started bonding and spending time together. The Kapoors have become inseparable and are often spotted hanging out together and celebrating festivities and special occasions with love and harmony.

Speaking about this huge change and acceptance in his life, Arjun Kapoor said in a media interaction, "Sometimes you just realise that you have to let go of the angst you perhaps had while growing up and be more mature. Life is constantly changing. I love the fact that In the process of being there for my father, I could connect to the two amazing people who are my sisters. God has been kind that way. We are still discovering each other and I think that is how it should be."

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, Takht, RoohiAfza and Dostana 2.

