Janhvi Kapoor's 'face of 2020' will make you laugh aloud!

Janhvi Kapoor has used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020. The actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In one image, she is happily posing for the camera, while in second her expression changes to a blend of confusion and eagerness to get it over with.
"Trying to keep it together this year like," she wrote as caption.
Recently, Janhvi went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties. The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.
She did mention she enjoyed it. "Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed," Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.
The actress, who was recently seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".
