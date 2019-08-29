Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl posters out now!

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is based on the life of India's first air force woman officer who went to war. Check out the posters now!

Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena. Pic/Janhvi's Instagram account

The posters of Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, have just been released by the makers of the movie. The movie is based on India's first air force woman officer who went to war. Janhvi Kapoor shared the posters on her Instagram account and fans are beyond excited to see the actress back in action.

Here's the first poster Janhvi shared:

Doesn't Janhvi Kapoor look stunning in the poster? The actress can be seen playing with a paper airplane in the poster. The poster also features the tagline 'Ladkiyan pilot nahin banti.'

The second poster Janhvi shared is this one, where she can be seen in her uniform.

Smiling and walking among her male colleagues, Janhvi Kapoor sure looks inspiring and brilliant. The poster flaunts the name of the film along with the tagline 'India's first air force woman officer to go to war.' Doesn't it give you goosebumps?

The third poster that Janhvi shared by Janhvi features her with Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of her father in the movie.

The tagline along with the poster read 'Meri beti ki udaan koi nahin rok sakta (Nobody can stop my daughter from flying)'.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is set to hit theatres on March 13, 2020.

