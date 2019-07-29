Janhvi Kapoor's weight and watch programme for Kargil Girl and RoohiAfza

bollywood

After piling on six kilos for Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor sheds 10 kilos for RoohiAfza only to gain muscle for the Georgia leg of Gunjan Saxena biopic

Janhvi Kapoor

Before she gave her first shot for the tentatively titled Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor was hard at work at the gym, for weeks, with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Their brief — "to make Janhvi look slightly plump," says the fitness expert. If the actor reached the milestone within 45 days, the duo has a tougher fitness goal staring at them now. Kapoor — who had gained six kilos for the first schedule of the IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena biopic — had to cut down almost 10 kilos before reporting to the set of RoohiAfza last month. Now, as she gears up for the Georgia schedule of Kargil Girl, Kapoor will have to gain muscle again.



Janhvi Kapoor's look in Kargil Girl

"For her weight loss, she had to do a fair amount of cardio," explains Purohit. Since they have six weeks before Kapoor slips into her IAF pilot uniform again, the trainer has employed the same regimen that brought them success the first time around. "She is working out six days a week, for two to three hours daily. For the first two days, she does EMS [Electrical Muscle Stimulation] and the remaining four days are dedicated to pilates. She has a back injury because of which her training has to be monitored." Purohit supplements it with a protein-heavy meal. "Janhvi has a sweet tooth. So, my mother makes these healthy laddoos with jaggery and nuts. Ideally, she is allowed one a day, but she gulps down three of them."



Janhvi Kapoor with Namrata Purohit

Also Read: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor train under Sanjana Muthreja

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates