Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor train under Sanjana Muthreja

Sanjana Muthreja teaches dance and trains friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The trainer has shared snapshots of it on her Instagram account

Sanjana Muthreja with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanjanamuthreja

Bollywood star kids Suhana Khan - daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan - and Shanaya Kapoor - daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor are absolutely fitness freaks. Their physical attributes are those of leading heroines in the movies. Ever wondered, who is the person behind their fabulous bods? It's Sanjana Muthreja, an international belly dancer and trainer.

On Saturday, Sanjana Muthreja shared a photo of herself with Suhana Khan in the gym. With the caption, she also gave away a fact that Suhana Khan is a graceful dancer - an essential trait required for Bollywood heroines. She captioned the photo: "Training #suhanakhan She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully (sic)"

Sanjana also trains the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor, who recently worked as an assistant director on her sister Janhvi Kapoor's film - The Kargil Girl. The film is the biopic of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat aviator who played a pivotal role during the 1999 Kargil war.

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter also undertakes belly dancing training under the guidance of Sanjana Muthreja. Shanaya has been training with her for the past three years now. Sanjana shared a photo with her on her Instagram account and wrote: "With @shanayakapoor02 . She has been learning with me for more than 3 years. for her level of dedication to dance (sic)"

Remember Janhvi Kapoor's belly dance video that went viral in the month of June 2019? Again, Sanjana is the woman behind it. She was the one who choreographed that piece for Janhvi Kapoor. That belly dance video was a part of the 'Dance Deewane' challenge thrown at Janhvi by her debut film director, Shashank Khaitan. He had directed the Karan Johar's film, Dhadak, which was the debut vehicle of Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishaan Khatter. How could Janhvi deny her director's request?

Shashank Khaitan, who is one of the judges on the show, nominated Janhvi Kapoor to dance to the title track of Dance Deewane. Host Arjun Bijlani and co-judge Madhuri Dixit had also taken up this challenge. Coming back to Janhvi, her belly dance video built faith in people about her exceptional dance skills. The actress is not only trained a classical dancer but also aces the belly dance form. Isn't it?

Sanjana had shared Janhvi Kapoor's video on her Instagram account and the latter's fans picked it up from there and made it viral on social media. Sanjana captioned the video stating: "@janhvikapoor belly dancing a small piece choreographed by me. Super quick learner (sic)"

Through the caption, Sanjana revealed that Janhvi is a "super quick" learner.

