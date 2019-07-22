Photos: Shah Rukh Khan holidays with Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam in Maldives

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan holidayed with Gauri Khan, and kids - Suhana, Aryan, AbRam in Maldives. Take a look at their photos and videos from their Maldivian vacay here!

Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan and Aryan Khan (Picture/Gauri Khan's official Instagram account)

Shah Rukh Khan was recently holidaying with his family - wife Gauri Khan and kids - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan in Maldives at Jumeirah Vitavelli, where he seemed to have a gala time. . In his recent post, SRK expressed that he is "feeling bad" to leave Maldives and the people at Jumeirah Vittaveli who made vacationing a lot more fun for the superstar and his family.

Here's a sneak peek of him sharing a glimpse of his holiday as he headed back to the shore while sailing at the gorgeous blue sea.

Gauri Khan too shared an adorable photograph from her their Maldivian vacation. On Sunday evening, Gauri shared on Instagram a picture of her three children. In the image taken on a jetboat, Suhana is seen sporting a black t-shirt while Aryan looks dapper in a matching t-shirt. Little AbRam gives them company in a white and blue printed t-shirt. While Suhana and AbRam smile at the camera, Aryan is seen looking away from the lens. Gauri captioned the image: "My three little hearts"

View this post on Instagram My Three Little.....â¤ï¸ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They welcomed their son, Aryan, born in 1997 and daughter Suhana born in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.

