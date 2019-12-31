Janhvi Kapoor's purple dress is the talk of the town; buy it here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her chic sartorial choices, was clicked by the photographers when she set out to celebrate her sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The Dhadak actress looked pretty in her purple dress. She completed her attire with red flats and open hair.

Now even you can ace your fashion sense just like Janhvi. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Cotton One Piece Western Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Yash Gallery available on Amazon. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. Yash Gallery Women's and Girls Cotton One Piece Western Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 449. Shop here

Women's Cotton A-Line Dress

This stylish and comfortable A-Line Dress with cap sleeve is brought you by Ocean Race. This A-Line dress made from 100 per cent pure cotton, is very soft against the skin and comfortable to wear. This beautiful creation will give you a trendy look when clubbed with matching overcoat or shrug. It is very comfortable for cocktail parties, evening Dress, and summer holidays. Ocean Race Women's Cotton A-Line Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 449. Shop here

Knee Length Dress

This beautifully handcrafted western dress is made up of Soft American Crepe. This Knee-length skater dress will make you look stunningly beautiful. The breathable nature of its texture keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. Pair it with stilettos and bright lips for a night look, and pair with flats and an oversized tote for a day look. You can also pair it with a pair of nude heels for the party and you are sure to make heads turn. This one is available at a discounted price of Rs 349. Shop here

Knee Length Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress. You can pair this dress with sneakers or with a pair of nude heels. Keep the accessories minimal for an elegant look; just your favourite heels and dangling earrings, and, of course, don't forget your pretty smile! Rudraaksha Floral Printed Knee Length Dress for Women is available at a discounted price of Rs 375. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates