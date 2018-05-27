Japan beat Thailand to win Uber Cup after 37 years

It ended an Uber Cup drought for Japan that stretches back to 1981 and is a major confidence boost ahead of the Olympics which they will host in two years' time



Japan's women team captain Ayaka Takahashi holds the their winning trophy as she poses with her teammates after defeating Thailand in their final match at the Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok on May 26, 2018. Pic/AFP

Japan's women clinched the Uber Cup on Saturday, breezing by surprise finalists Thailand 3-0 in Bangkok to end a 37-year wait to regain the title. It ended an Uber Cup drought for Japan that stretches back to 1981 and is a major confidence boost ahead of the Olympics which they will host in two years' time. The Uber Cup is second in prestige only to the Olympics as a national team event.

