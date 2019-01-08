Japan Foreign Minister Meets EAM Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi

national

Meanwhile, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne also arrived in Delhi earlier tonight. She is on a two-day visit to India

Sushma Swaraj

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono met with Sushma Swaraj here on Monday. The two leaders held talks along with other members of their delegation.

Sharing details of the meeting, Raveesh Kumar, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India took to Twitter and wrote, "Deep rooted ties blossoming into a special strategic and global partnership. Japanese Foreign Minister @konotaromp is warmly welcomed by EAM @SushmaSwaraj ahead of the 10th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue. EAM had visited Japan in March 2018 for the last edition."

Meanwhile, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne also arrived in Delhi earlier tonight. She is on a two-day visit to India.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Minister also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the follow-up actions taken after the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Japan in October 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever