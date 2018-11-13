Japan resumes whaling despite global opposition

international

The ICJ had declared Japanese whaling illegal in 2014. Pic/Getty Images

A Japanese whaling expedition on Monday left for the Antarctic Ocean to begin its hunting season despite international opposition. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Japanese fleet aims to catch 333 minke whales near Antarctica in the fourth whaling expedition since its temporary suspension in 2014 following an International Court of Justice ruling, reports Efe news.

The Japanese government argues that its "scientific research" whaling campaigns are aimed at supporting the management and conservation of maritime resources through the analysis of the contents of the whales' stomachs, results of which are submitted to the International Whaling Commission (IWC).

However, in 2014 the ICJ had declared Japanese whaling in the Antarctic illegal because it did not comply with those aims. Japan decided to resume its campaigns later, although limiting its catches to one third of the usual amount.

