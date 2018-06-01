Japan whale hunt killed 122 pregnant minkes

The four-month expedition in the Antarctic ended in March after the fleet killed 333 minke whales, according to a report submitted by Japanese authorities to the International Whaling Commission last month



Japan killed 333 minke whales during an annual whaling expedition at Tokyo. Dozens of immature whales were among those killed. Pic/AP

Japan killed 122 pregnant minke whales during a highly controversial annual whaling expedition that Tokyo defends as scientific research but conservationists call "gruesome and unnecessary."

The four-month expedition in the Antarctic ended in March after the fleet killed 333 minke whales, according to a report submitted by Japanese authorities to the International Whaling Commission last month. Of those, 122 were pregnant, according to the Japanese report. Humane Society International called the figures "a shocking statistic and sad indictment on the cruelty of Japan's whale hunt."

"It is further demonstration, if needed, of the truly gruesome and unnecessary nature of whaling operations, especially when non-lethal surveys have been shown to be sufficient for scientific needs," said the group's senior program manager, Alexia Wellbelove.

