Jasbir joins hands with Grammy winner Jeff Bhasker

Having often spoken up against the use of the foul language that has now become synonymous with Punjabi music, Jasbir Jassi says his upcoming single, Mere channo, is far distanced from the abusive world depicted by Indian rappers. "This song doesn't show violence, or abuse towards women, and does not glorify the use of drugs. Punjabi music doesn't demand polluted lyrics; the genre is energetic enough to have appeal," says the Dil Le Gayee hitmaker, who has attempted to rap for the first time with this number that releases on December 18.

What makes Mere channo special is the involvement of five-time Grammy Award-winner Jeff Bhaskar, who has dabbled in an Indian number for the first time, with this offering. "It took us a year-and-a-half to create this song because Jeff was busy producing tracks for [international artistes] Katy Perry and Harry Styles. I went to Los Angeles often to complete this with Jeff. He wanted the lyrics to be refreshing since he had observed that [the writing in Punjabi songs was] becoming repetitive."

