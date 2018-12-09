Jasleen Matharu: If Romil likes me, I don't think Somi should have a problem

television

This week, Bigg Boss 12 saw double eviction! The contestants ousted are Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade. In an exclusive conversation with mid-day online, Jasleen spat her hatred for Somi Khan

Jasleen Matharu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/jasleenmatharu.

This week, the contestants saw the rage of Salman Khan, and also saw double evictions. It was Jasleen Matharu and wild-card entrant Megha Dhade, who had to bid adieu to the show. Amidst the eviction, mid-day online spoke exclusively to Jasleen Matharu, and the latter spoke her heart out about she being disappointed with this eviction, and many other things from the house that she loathes.

Did you expect that you would be evicted this soon?

Of course, not! I was seeing myself in the finale. This was really very shocking for me.

What do you think went wrong that you got ousted from the house?

I have no idea. All I know is wrong people are still inside the Bigg Boss house. People like Rohit Suchanti, Surbhi Rana, Somi Khan, and Deepak Thakur, I think these four people don't deserve to stay in the house because they have stooped down to some unimaginable extents to let others down. I am rather more disappointed that I am not in the house, who received so much love and warmth from the audience. I'm feeling really bad that these people have reached top eight, and I am not a part of it. I don't think I've committed any mistake, and I have no idea what went wrong.

Who do you think is playing the smartest in the house?

I think Romil Choudhary is playing smart, and sometimes even dirty. In one of the episodes, Somi Khan was seen talking to Karanvir Bohra about how you were getting pally with Romil.

Somi also alleged that you start getting close to any person she is friends with. What do you have to say about it?

That is utter b*****t. I am friends with Romil since day one. The day he entered the house, we connected well. I don't know when Somi actually entered in the picture. It could be because of 'Happy Clubs' that they became friends. But, I think Somi as a person has no clue about the game. On day one, she came and showed her aggression, and then started doing sweet-talks with Happy Club and the club started babysitting her. She is not playing at all. During tasks, Somi is only moving in the park and is least bothered about it. She has a very laidback attitude and everyone saves her. I think these four people, who get spared by nominations, it's because of them that I and Megha Dhade have been eliminated in this double eviction.

Did you manage to make any friends in the house?

I am going to keep in touch with Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, and Megha Dhade. Megha is a lovely person, and I am very happy that I got to meet her as she entered the house as a wild card contestant. I have built some solid and thick friendship with her.

(She comes back to talking about Somi)

The jealousy part that Somi is speaking about for me that I copy her dressing style. Then I would want to say, 'I am sorry. I have no need to copy Somi's style of dressing.' I am a Punjabi girl, and I often keep wearing suits. Whatever I wear, I am very confident about it, and I don't need to copy anybody, and definitely not Somi Khan.

(Continues talking)

Like I saw in the last episode, she asked Romil that why do you go and sit with Jasleen. I think if Romil is interested in talking to me or even if he likes me, I don't think Somi should have a problem with it, then that's her personal problem.

Do you miss Anup Jalota's presence in the house?

Of course, I miss him because when you enter as a Jodi and then the pair gets split, then it becomes little difficult to get adjusted to the house's atmosphere, where you don't have friends and are living with 15 other strangers. It's very difficult to talk to them. It becomes difficult to understand who is your friend and who is your enemy. When Anup Ji was there, he would guide me about what to do and who to talk to. But, after his eviction, I really missed him a lot. Anyway, it's a game, I had to anyhow meet him after the show, and it was important for me to continue the show.

