Jasleen Royal: Being part of Gully Boy was a golden opportunity

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal on making her acting debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy

Jasleen Royal

Considering Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy shines the spotlight on the world of music in India, it is only fitting that real-life composers find a place in her universe. mid-day has learnt that singer-composer Jasleen Royal is set to make her acting debut with the Ranveer Singh starrer.

"I play exactly who I am in reality - a girl who composes and sings her own songs," begins Royal. Although acting was never on the agenda, curiosity got the better of her - on being offered the project, she was keen to see if she could be a natural fit in the world of rapping. "I enjoy rap music, depending on the day and my mood. [But] I don't want to be stereotyped. I would like to expose myself to different genres, which is why being part of Gully Boy was a challenge and a golden opportunity, rolled in one."



A still from the movie Gully Boy

Royal, who has hits like Nachde Ne Saare and Din Shagna Da in her discography, is hopeful that the film may bring rapping into mainstream Bollywood. "The film has introduced a new sound. It will definitely give confidence to more artistes, who are experimenting with rap music or any other less popular genre, to come forward."

Ask her about the scene that has her share screen space with the movie's leading man and she becomes tight-lipped. "I can't say much, but the scene sees me performing at a college festival where Ranveer is also present."

