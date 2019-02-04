Ranveer Singh dives into crowd at Lakme Fashion Week 2019, sends audience sprawling

bollywood

Ranveer Singh dove into the crowd again, this time while walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. This time, however, it was a rough landing for the Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh brought the house down at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 at Jio Garden, Bandra, as he rapped live while walking the ramp with his Gully Boy gang to showcase a unique fashion line, GullyGen. He, along with rapper Naezy and other artistes, sang Asli hip hop and Apna Time Aayega from the yet to release film.

Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Ranveer said, "Our film is closely connected to the music and the music was the heart of our show. There were unique performances, a live music show... The entire gang has authentic rappers and they contributed to the film, dialogues and music of the film.

While the show had street art adding colour to the backdrop, Ranveer ensured his magic goes beyond the ramp. He made an impromptu appearance at the DJ station and sang away, leaving the audience asking for more.

To top it all, he jumped into the crowd, attempting a crowd surfing of sorts, much to the delight of his fans. Ranveer Singh's trademark exuberance, however, ended rather painfully for some members of the audience after he landed right on top of them, sending them sprawling to the ground.

At the event, Ranveer was also accompanied by Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is releasing on February 14.

