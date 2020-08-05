Jasleen Royal recovers from COVID-19; plans to donate her plasma

Jasleen Royal, who was in self-quarantine, has recovered from COVID-19. The Love You Zindagi singer had tested positive on July 17 in hometown Ludhiana. She shared a health update and informed that she plans to donate her plasma.

Jasleen shared the health update on her social media handles. "Tested negative finally… Things to do if you are tested corona positive. -Inform everyone who had come in contact with you. -co-operate with the authorities. And the main thing is Do Not Panic," she wrote.

"On the 17th of July I was supposed to travel from Ludhiana to Mumbai, hence I got myself tested and came to know that I was corona positive. I had mild symptoms and was kept in-home quarantine and all the necessary precautions were taken. Yesterday I again went to get myself tested and the reports came negative. In the coming days or as soon as I am ready, I plan to donate my plasma. Would like to end this by saying Go Corona Go," she added.

Jasleen also shared a few pictures of hers. Take a look:

Tested Covid Negative Finally



Swipe ðð» To See How I Dealt With Isolation

Thank you @SABHRANWA @punjabgovtindia for all your support. pic.twitter.com/rg2YIziz2F — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) August 3, 2020

Jasleen has made her mark in Bollywood as well as the world of popular non-film music. Her film hits include 'Love you Zindagi' (Dear Zindagi) and 'Nachde ne saare' (Baar Baar Dekho). She is also known for singles like 'Panchhi ho Javan', 'Mai ni' and 'Din shagna da'.

