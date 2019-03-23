Jasmin excited for leap in 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji'

television

"I am really excited for this new journey as our show is set to take a leap. It's a completely creative call and there's a lot in store for the viewers

Jasmin Bhasin

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin says she is excited for the three year leap in the show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji".

"I am sure the audience will enjoy the upcoming dramatic high points," Jasmin, who plays the role of Happy in the Star Plus show, said in a statement.

"Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji" tells the tale of a free-spirited girl Happy Mehra, who hails from a middle class family.

It also stars Aruna Irani, Rohit Purohi and Ansh Bagri among many others. Jasmin's last show was "Dil Se Dil Tak".

