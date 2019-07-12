Jassie Gill wraps shoot for Panga; Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens emotional note

bollywood

Jassie Gill with Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari.

Singer-actor Jassie Gill has finished his shoot schedule for Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's upcoming film, Panga. Jassie shared a video on his Instagram story and dedicated a heartfelt speech to his director, Ashwiny.

Jassie Gill, who started shooting for the film almost a year ago, stars as the male lead in Panga. He has worked hard to stay fit for the role and learned kabaddi from the state-level players. On the last day of the shoot, Jassi said, "Today is the last day when Ashwiny ma'am had to tolerate me. Thank you so much, ma'am. Had a great time working with you and I am going to miss everyone."

On the other hand, Ashwini Iyer, the director of Panga, pens down an emotional quote, "Our sunshine wrapped #panga today. The rays of his beautiful energy on set and off set will continue for long. Thank you for being the 'Spreading Joy' human on set. Jassie Gill you are a bright hope in reel and real sense. Thank you for being a part of Panga and owning your character straight from the heart."

Now that they have wrapped up and hearing this heartful message we are excited to see Jassie in Panga.

