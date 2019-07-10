Video: Neena Gupta takes 'panga' with Jassie Gill; dances like a boss on his song

bollywood

Neena Gupta's childlike energy in the video with Jassie Gill is infectious

Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/neena_gupta

Neena Gupta is a living inspiration for many people out there. Her performance in Badhaai Ho was loved and appreciated by the critics and the audience. Knowing to challenge her limits, the veteran actress was seen having a fun time with actor-singer Jassie Gill. She was seen matching steps with Gill on his song, Nikle Currant.

In the video shared by Neena Gupta on her Instagram account, she is sportingly learning the lyrics of the song from Jassie and singing after and with him. Not just this, at the end of the video, she is also seen saying that she is taking 'panga' (messing up) with Jassie Gill. She shared the video, which seemingly is from the vanity van and wrote, "Taking Panga with @jassie.gill #panga #pangastories [sic]"

Neena Gupta's daughter - a renowned name in the fashion industry, Masaba Gupta felt a little insecure and took a jibe saying, "Guess he's going to take my place soon." There were many celebrities, who hailed Neena Gupta's childlike energy.

On the professional front, Neena Gupta is all set to join the cast of Sooryavanshi. She will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother in the Rohit Shetty directorial. Neena, who has been on a roll with critically acclaimed films like Badhaai Ho and Mulk, will also be a part of a big commercial movie as it will reach a wider audience.

Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to release next year. The movie will release on Eid 2020, clashing with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah.

