Jassie Gill's Nikle Currant crosses 10 million views in 24 hours

Jassie Gill's new single Nikle Currant launched on 12th October has taken the internet by storm and gone viral breaking all the records

The popular Punjabi singer turned actor, Jassie Gill's new single Nikle Currant launched on 12th October has taken the internet by storm and gone viral breaking all the records. The actor who has debuted in bollywood with, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, and now prepping for his next opposite Kangana Ranuat for Panga has taken internet by storm with his new song Nikle Currant for which he has first time collaborated with Neha Kakkar the song has been most viewed on song video that has crossed over 10 million views within 24 hours.

A source informs, "Jassie was juggling between the work of his upcoming movie and his music albums. Taking time out from his busy schedule, he managed to record 'Nikle Currant' that has received an overwhelming response from the audience, fans and the industry people"

"Singing is Jassie's passion and he takes time out from his shooting schedules to take it ahead. Despite his busy schedule, he rehearsed for the song, which has turned out to be the most viewed song in the last 24 hours" the source added.

"I feel whatever I have achieved in the music space is all because of Punjabi music and the love and support of my fans. The compliments I receive for my songs makes me feel blessed and I love to do shows not only in Punjab but across the world" said Jassie Gill.

