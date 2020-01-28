Jatin Sarna on meeting Kamal Haasan at the 83 poster launch: What more can you ask for?

Jatin Sarna, who recently visited Chennai for the grand poster launch event of 83, was extremely overwhelmed on his encounter with superstar Kamal Haasan at the event.

Kamal Haasan, who will be distributing the Tamil version of 83, made his presence to unveil the 40 feet poster of the film. It was a fanboy moment for Jatin as he got to seek blessings from the Superstar.

Taking to his Instagram account, this is how he shared his feelings on meeting the legend, take a look right here:

2020 is going to be an exciting year for Jatin as the actor has 3 releases this year. Jatin began the year by playing a rowdy gangster in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar and with 83 releasing in Tamil and Telugu, Jatin will once again be treating his south fans with yet another memorable character.

The recently released poster of 83 featuring Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma has stirred curiosity amongst fans to witness the character on the big screen.

Jatin, who has become a household phenomenon ever since he has played Bunty in Sacred Games, is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Darbar and is also gearing up for his upcoming releases, Chhalaang and 83.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates