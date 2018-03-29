Javed Akhtar: Bigots, don't try to pollute B-Town

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says that the Indian film industry is "a citadel of secularism", where there's no scope for communal bias



Javed Akhtar

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says that the Indian film industry is "a citadel of secularism", where there's no scope for communal bias. "I had joined the film industry in 1965 on a salary of Rs 50 a month.

In these 53 years, I have never experienced any communal bias in B-Town. Bigots, don't try to pollute it," Akhtar tweeted. His comment comes amid a raging debate that sparked off when a social-media user questioned Aamir Khan's right to play Lord Krishna in his proposed screen version of the Mahabharata.

