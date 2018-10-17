Javed Ali sings song for Mere Sai

music

Jashn-E-Bahaara hitmaker Javed Ali has lent his voice to a song that will be a part of the show Mere Sai

Javed Ali

Jashn-E-Bahaara hitmaker Javed Ali has lent his voice to a song that will be a part of the show Mere Sai.

"It's a proud moment for me to sing a song for a show like Mere Sai," Javed said in a statement. "The song is amazing and has been composed by Devendraji. It's the first time that I'm singing a Sufi kind of a song for a television show," he added.

Sharing more details about the song, he said: "Devendraji approached me for this particular song. He told me the concept of the song and about the show. After the briefing, I completely understood the manner in which I had to sing the special song.

"Whenever Sai Baba's name is uttered, it sounds spiritual. It's a situational song which is based on Sai Baba's Samadhi where people are thinking that Sai Baba will come back once again from his Samadhi," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever