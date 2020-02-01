Search

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 1: The Saif Ali Khan-starrer mints Rs 3.24 crore

Published: Feb 01, 2020, 11:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F's comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman has collected Rs 3.24 crore at the box office on its first day.

A still from Jawaani Jaaneman
Saif Ali Khan has been having his moment at the movies. While not all of his performances have been welcomed with open arms, Saif has surely brought himself back into the limelight. His latest, Jawaani Jaaneman, a comedy-drama, has created the right buzz amongst audiences. It is also the debut vehicle of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F.

On its first day, ie January 31, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to collect a decent Rs 3.24 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the number. Here's what he tweeted:

A mid-day review of Jawaani Jaaneman states, "More than the narrative, it's the characters that help a film find its identity. We have met the people we see in Jawaani Jaaneman before, but they still feel real, human and absolutely hilarious in many moments."

With glowing reviews from all quarters and decent first-day box office collections, we'll wait and watch how Saif, Tabu and Alaya's comedy-drama does in the days to come.

