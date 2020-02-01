Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 1: The Saif Ali Khan-starrer mints Rs 3.24 crore

Saif Ali Khan has been having his moment at the movies. While not all of his performances have been welcomed with open arms, Saif has surely brought himself back into the limelight. His latest, Jawaani Jaaneman, a comedy-drama, has created the right buzz amongst audiences. It is also the debut vehicle of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F.

On its first day, ie January 31, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to collect a decent Rs 3.24 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the number. Here's what he tweeted:

#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri â¹ 3.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2020

A mid-day review of Jawaani Jaaneman states, "More than the narrative, it's the characters that help a film find its identity. We have met the people we see in Jawaani Jaaneman before, but they still feel real, human and absolutely hilarious in many moments."

With glowing reviews from all quarters and decent first-day box office collections, we'll wait and watch how Saif, Tabu and Alaya's comedy-drama does in the days to come.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates