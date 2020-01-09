Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Alaya F looks promising; Saif Ali Khan-Tabu's unfazed charm is unmissable

Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan in a still from the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman (Picture courtesy/Pooja Entertainment's official YouTube channel)

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has been released by its makers, and it's as quirky as its posters that were out earlier this week. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, the movie marks the Bollywood debut of former actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F.

The trailer sees Saif Ali Khan taking his aging aura right on his chin and plays an unabashed and unassuming playboy who wears his hearts on his sleeves. Alaya F plays his daughter in the film and we must say she has the same diva-like quality that made her mother a starlet back in the '90s. Tabu is in her usual best, with powerful one-liners.

Check out the trailer right here:

Jawaani Jaaneman is going to be all the more exciting as it is a unique love story of a man who has two women in his life, completely different from one another. And rumours are ripe that even Kareena Kapoor Khan has a cameo in this rom-com. The film was supposed to release on November 29, 2019, and then shifted to February 7, but now finally releases this month itself.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar (who last helmed Notebook, starring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal), is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romance will hit the theatres this year on January 31. Going by the posters and the trailer, Jawaani Jaaneman looks fresh and fun, bring it on!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates