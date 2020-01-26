Jawaani Jaaneman: What made Kubbra Sait go 'cuckoo'?

It was at Saif Ali Khan's behest that Jawaani Jaaneman producer Jay Shewakramani cast Kubbra Sait for his film. The actor, who caught the eyes of filmmakers after her acclaimed act of a transgender in Sacred Games—also featuring Khan—could hardly contain her excitement when the news was broken to her. "Everyone in Saif's family, including Kareena [Kapoor Khan], told me how much they liked me in Sacred Games. Saif recommending me was [a] huge [achievement]," says Sait, who plays a hairdresser who shares a close bond with Khan's character, in the film. "Their equation is hinged on comfort, which is refreshing, because relationships are usually about complications. These two characters enjoy a certain freedom with each other; all guards are down. It was beautiful exploring this with Saif. He is a man of few words, but in the little that he speaks, he teaches you a lot. The film's first scene was shot with us, and it took me 21 retakes to get it right, because I was nervous. He calmed me down."

Despite following her act in Sacred Games with bit-sized roles in films, Sait continues to be prodded about her stint as Cuckoo in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer. She doesn't aim to dissociate herself from the character that has "given me everything. No one knew me as an actor [before Sacred Games]," she says. But Sait also admits she would like to be remembered for other work too. "Sacred Games is behind me, and I hope to hit the hammer on the head again."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates