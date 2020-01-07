Jawaani Jaaneman's new poster showcases Saif Ali Khan's quirky and Alaya F's sensual avatar

Is there any actor from Saif Ali Khan's contemporaries who would be as versatile as him? His repertoire is driven by oddball choices and fearless films. On one hand, we have the hardcore commercial potboilers like Race and Agent Vinod, and on the other hand lie titles like Being Cyrus and Go Goa Gone. Jawaani Jaaneman is another film that depicts his as cool as a cucumber style and aura.

We all enjoyed watching him in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, and Salaam Namaste, although it was argued he was too old to essay a similar character in the 2012 Cocktail, the film still worked with the audience. With Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor takes his aging aura right on his chin and plays an unabashed and unassuming playboy who wears his hearts on his sleeves.

He falls in love with a much, much younger Alaya F, who makes his debut with this rom-com. And in this new poster, we see the actor's quirk and the actress' sensuality. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the new poster, have a look right here:

Trailer drops on 9 Jan 2020... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/BgGJ1077KM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2020

It's an exciting time for Khan as he has Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior coming up on January 10, and Jawaani Jaaneman on January 31. This would be followed by Taandav, Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and a film with Ananya Panday where he'll play her father. What else can he and his fans ask for?

