Jay Bhanushali aces the art of Lullaby on the sets of Superstar singer

Jay Bhanushali and actress Mahi Vij are expecting a baby later this year and he doesn't want to leave any stone unturned to become a perfect dad. Therefore, he's trying his hands at singing lullabies

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij.

Television Industry's heart-throb and a popular host Jay Bhanushali is on a new mission these days. His wife and actress Mahi Vij is expecting a baby later this year and he doesn't want to leave any stone unturned to become a perfect dad. For this, his preparations are on full swing and he further wants to add new dimensions to his fatherhood skills. He will soon be seen hosting Sony Entertainment Television's new kids singing reality show Superstar Singer and what better way to learn a lullaby from the captains and judges themselves.

Yes, you heard it right. Jay is all set to learn lullabies from the captains Jyotica Tangri, Sachin Valmiki, Nitin Kumar, and Salman Ali. Revealing about his mission Jay said, "It is a fascinating feeling to be a parent all over again and it is even more thrilling because this is our first kid together. I want to help Mahi in whatever ways possible. I would want Mahi to take complete care of herself and our baby, so to help her not missing out on her sleep later in the months. I am learning lullabies and practicing it daily. Thanks to my new show Superstar Singer where I have got opportunity to learn from the best in the business. It would be great If I am able to take responsibility of calming our baby in the middle of the night.."

He further adds, "I spoke to all the Captain; Salman Ali, Sachin Valmiki, Nitin Kumar and Jyotica Tangri and, they came up with this idea to learn lullabies. Not confident of pulling it off, I told them it's not possible for me to do. But, they are giving me all the confidence. In all of this, I told Captain Nitin that making me sing would be more costly for than them coming to my house every night and sing lullabies. I told them not to force me but, they are all too excited to teach me so I finally, I am taking lullaby classes now."

One thing is for sure, in this show along with the contestants the captains will be seen mentoring the host as well.

We wish Jay and Mahi all the best for a chapter in their life.

