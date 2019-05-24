Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their pregnancy in the cutest way!

television

Married for eight years, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are expecting their first child together!

This picture was shared by Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij on their respective Instagram accounts

Television actor and host Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are pregnant! The couple took to their Instagram account to announce this good news. Earlier, the couple adopted their caretaker's two children, and are now expecting their first child together. Jay and Mahhi took to their respective social media accounts to make the announcement.

In the picture shared by Jay, Maahi and he are seen holding each other's hand. They are seen standing in front of their birth year. The little one is yet to arrive, so a pair of small shoes are placed in front of "2019 coming soon".

Jay Bhanushali shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Nine months of pain, but a lifetime of gain. Nine months of sickness, but a lifetime of happiness. Nine months of pregnancy, the beginning of our legacy. Thank you Mahhi. Announcing our first production together. Coming soon 2019."

Mahhi also shared the same image and captioned it: "There once was a girl and that girl met a boy. They found living as two was a life full of joy. These two happy lovebirds... this couple, this pair were snug in their nest but they thought it quite bare. They cuddled up closer, made a room in their tree and their joy overflowed when two became three."

On the work front, Jay will be anchoring the upcoming season of a singing-based reality show for children.

