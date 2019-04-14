Jay Bhanushali and Arjun Bijlani's bromance will leave you in splits

television

Enjoying Jay Bhanushali and Arjun Bijlani's bromance, the audience cheered them on and the two were happily dancing even after the music stopped

Jay Bhanushali and Arjun Bijlani

Television's renowned hosts, Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali couldn't control their excitement as they reunited amidst their hectic schedules and got to spend some quality time together on the sets of a cooking show. The upcoming episode of the show will witness some rib-tickling comedy as Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali indulge in playful banter throughout the episode.

Amidst all the fun and games, Arjun assigned Jay a special task where he asked him and his cooking partner Munna to dance together on a medley of songs that Arjun chose. Known for adding twists to every task, Arjun caught the two friends off guard as he played romantic renditions. Jay, known to be a true entertainer and an absolute sport, started dancing, but later, also dragged Arjun and expressed his fondness for him.

Commenting on his experience, Jay Bhanushali said, "I had great fun on the sets. Cooking is something I haven't ever done, barely even tried and competing against Mahi was a task. But we had too much fun participating in the show. Arjun is a dear friend and a great host, he kept us entertained throughout with his humour and specially directed tasks. I'm glad I got to meet him and spend some time with him since our erratic schedules don't allow us to get together often."

