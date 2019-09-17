Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij name their daughter Tara

Actor-host Jay Bhanushali and his actress wife Mahhi Vij welcomed a baby girl on August 21, 2019. The couple was super excited to share the happy news on social media, and now, Jay and Mahhi announced that they have named their daughter Tara.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij took to their social media handles to share a beautiful video which symbolised being together and protecting each other. Jay shared the video and thanked everyone for their blessings and wishes. He wrote: "First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali) onSep 16, 2019 at 10:03pm PDT

Suniel Shetty replied to Jay's post and showered his blessings on the family. Many other actors and friends showered happiness on Jay and Mahhi's post. Mahhi, too, had a beautiful post for their little 'Tara'. She wrote: "We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel. TARA JAY BHANUSHALI. Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi JayâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂbhanushali (@mahhivij) onSep 16, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

Shabbir Ahluwalia commented on Mahhi's post and wrote: "God bless you tara."

After being blessed with a baby girl, Jay had issued a statement that read: "I prayed for a baby girl to bless our family and it is like a dream come true for me today. Words are not enough to express my gratitude towards god and I feel fortunate to become a father of a healthy baby girl. Mahi and I are thankful to her for choosing us as her parents and we promise to protect her with our lives."

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are already parents to two kids. They had adopted them from their caretaker and wanted to give them education and a good life. Speaking about it at a dance show that he was hosting, he said, "A few years ago, my wife and I decided to adopt the kids of our caretaker, who has been helping me for the past 10 years. We always wanted to do something thoughtful and we felt that providing education and basic necessities to these little munchkins would be a blessing to us. I can't express how lucky I feel to have these kids in my life."

Jay is a renowned name in the television industry and has hosted several reality shows. He is currently the host on the singing reality show, Indian Idol. He forayed into television with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom but got his claim to fame as Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's Kayamath. He's also done a few Bollywood movies including Hate Story 2, Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela.

Talking about Mahhi Vij, she became a household name with the television show Laagi Tujhse Lagan, where she played the character, Nakusha Patil. She also appeared in various reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 4, Nach Baliye 5 with Jay Bhanushali, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Mahhi Vij was last seen in Balika Vadhu.

