Jaya Bachchan calls the cops on bike racers outside Jalsa

Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan has been having sleepless nights at her Juhu residence — Jalsa — due to bike racing in the locality. Bachchan complained to Juhu police a couple of days ago and teams from different police stations in the western suburbs have been deployed to apprehend the street racers.

"Bachchan was home when the bike racing took place and she called us and asked for help to stop the bikers causing a nuisance. We sent a team near her bungalow Jalsa in Juhu but by then the bikers had left," an officer said. The actress called the police between 11 pm and midnight.

A team from Juhu police station has scanned various CCTV cameras from the vicinity to try to identify the bikers.

Sources said that gangs of youngsters with sports bikes take advantage of empty roads amid the COVID-19 lockdown to race late at night.

No one caught in nakabandi

Sources said that Bachchan had been trying to ignore the races for a week, but approached the police when it did not stop. "Three to four youngsters ride high-end motorcycles which generally creates noise," an officer said.



Actress Jaya Bachchan

No one has been caught in the police nakabandi so far. "We managed to record the bike number through CCTV camera footage from near the bungalow. We are trying to tracing the bikers," said PS Wavhal, senior inspector of Juhu police station.

Though the quality of the video is bad, the image of the number plate is being enhanced with the help of the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Bachchan family members, including Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been admitted to Nanavati hospital after contracting COVID-19. Bachchan is in home quarantine, while the bungalow has been declared a Containment Zone.

Another senior officer said, "We are doing regular nakabandi at night in Juhu as there is a curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. People should stay at home. We have taken action against people roaming in their vehicles for no valid reason."

