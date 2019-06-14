JEE Main 2019 April result declared

results

Representational Picture

JEE Main 2019 April Result has been announced by the NTA. The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main 2019 Result for the April examination in the evening at around 9:10 PM. The result was declared online on the official website of the JEE Main Exam i.e. jeemain.nic.in.

Students can now visit the website and check their JEE Main 2019 April Result as well as download the scorecard for the exam from the site. According to latest updates, the NTA, in addition to the declaration of the JEE Main April 2019 Result, is scheduled to announce an updated All India Rank List for the exam, which will list out the finest candidates from January as well as April exams. Candidates, who appeared for both the exams i.e. January and April, will have their best score considered for the examination.

Speaking about the delay, a source close to NTA added that all answer sheets for JEE Main 2019 April exam were processed and corrected. However, the cause of the delay was apparently due to the challenge in processing the data of results for all the students who appeared for both the editions of the JEE Main 2019 Exam i.e. in January as well as April.

JEE Main 2019 score plays a vital role in the compilation of JEE Main 2019 Rank on the basis of which admission will be granted to the students. Therefore, NTA is very cautious when they process the result data and compilation of the final result for JEE Main 2019 April Result. Along with JEE Main 2019 April Result, the NTA will also announce details JEE Main Rank 2019 and the cut off for the JEE Advanced 2019 eligibility.

With no official announcement from NTA and rumours and speculations running wild, candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main April Exam 2019 are having a tough time finding the correct information. To steer clear of misinformation, students are advised to keep checking the official website i.e. jeemain.nic.in or follow this page for latest and authentic information about JEE Main Result 2019. Alternatively, to get latest updates related to JEE Main April Result 2019 direct in your inbox, you can also subscribe to our email alerts by providing your information on this page.

This is the first year that the National Testing Agency has been given the task to conduct the national-level engineering entrance exam. Prior to this, CBSE / the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the entrance test and also released the JEE Main 2019 Results. For 2019, JEE Main is conducted in two phases i.e. January and April. JEE Main Result 2019 and All India Ranks / Merit List for both the exams will also be announced separately. Please read further to find details about the JEE Main Result Declaration Date, Score normalization procedure and Process to check the JEE Main 2019 Results online here.

JEE Main Result 2019 – Date of Declaration

The formal exam notification confirmed that the JEE Mains April Result 2019 for admission for engineering programmes offered by IITs, NITs and CFITs will be released on or before 30th April 2019. For the JEE Main II or the Phase II of the JEE Main, which will be conducted on April, the JEE Main Result 2019 will be announced on 30th April 2019. Students who have registered and appeared for the engineering entrance exam in April 2019 will be able to check their JEE Main Results online on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Steps to check JEE Mains Result 2019

Engineering aspirants who have sat for the exam and are awaiting their JEE Mains 2019 April Results on 30th April, can follow some simple steps that are given below to Download JEE Main Result 2019 online from the official website jeemain.nic.in.

Step 1: Find the direct link to JEE mains result at the top of this page / here

Step 2: Provide and validate the details provided in the form

Step 3: Click on submit to get your JEE mains results 2019

Step 4: Save and download your scorecard

After checking their JEE Main Result 2019 online, engineering exam aspirants will be able to save a copy of their JEE Main 2019 Scorecard on their system in PDF format. The offline copy of the JEE Main 2019 Result can be used for further reference and during the application, screening and JEE Main 2019 counselling process after the declaration of the results.

