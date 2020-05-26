Jeetendra on Baarish 2: Remembering lines at this age is tough

"I hope I didn't mess it up," laughs Jeetendra, his sense of humour evidently not dampened by the years. At 78, the veteran is rediscovering the joy that comes with taking chances. Earlier this month, Jeetendra made his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Baarish 2. Standing by his side in the endeavour was producer-daughter and his biggest cheerleader, Ekta Kapoor.

"I didn't imagine doing [a web series] in my lifetime. But, I can never say no to Ekta. Being a part of her [ventures] is a big high for me. I remember doing a small role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi only because she asked me to. Whenever I have done reality shows, they have all been for her," says the doting father. He adds that Ekta was not present on the first day of shoot. "Later, she said she liked my scenes. I was nervous on the first day because I had not faced the camera in a long time."



Jeetendra with daughter Ekta Kapoor

Jeetendra says he was a fan of the series, which will see him play a businessman with a penchant for match-making, even before his daughter offered him the role. "I binge-watched the first season in one go," he exclaims.

One of the biggest stars of the '70s, Jeetendra charmed the audience with his earnest attitude and signature moves that earned him the moniker of Jumping Jack. The experience of resuming his place under the arc lights was tinged with nostalgia and nervousness. "Remembering lines at this age is tough. When they sent me the scene, I noticed there were long monologues that may seem easy to others, but made me nervous. When I was younger, I could have parroted them easily. [But now, I was worried about] people's reactions. What if they said, 'Yeh saala Jeetendra ko toh kuch bhi nahin aata hai'? Luckily, everyone on the set, especially the director [Nandita Mehra], was warm and welcoming."

