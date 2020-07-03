Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez urge graduates to speak love, not hate!

American singer Jennifer Lopez and her baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez shared some words of wisdom when they delivered a keynote address during the virtual New York City graduation ceremony recently.

The On The Floor hitmaker told the students that they need to get involved to bring in change. "Being a mom, I know that true change starts at the kitchen table. The only answer to systemic racism, inequality and hate is systemic love and acceptance. We need to speak up and speak love every chance we get...we need to get involved. March in the streets, sign petitions, volunteer [at] charities," she was quoted as saying by Female First.

JLo also explained how the process of learning never stops. "You may have earned your degree today, but you never stop being a student. Make an effort to learn more and more every single day,"

she added. Meanwhile, Alex was seen saying in a video clip: "Remember, you will always be the class of 2020. Wear that label as a badge of honour. Let 2020 be remembered not as the year that your schools were closed, but the moment when your eyes were open."

