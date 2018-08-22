Jennifer Lopez gushes about boyfriend Alex Rodriguez during her acceptance speech at the MTV VMA

other-sports

You're my macho baby and I love you," said Lopez, who made history when she became the first Latin American artist to be honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in the MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez, 43, has called her boyfriend and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez her 'macho boy' during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) on Monday.

"We're like mirror images of each other. You're like my twin soul. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realise that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There's so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I'd rather do it with. You're my macho baby and I love you," said Lopez, who made history when she became the first Latin American artist to be honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

She also had a sweet message for her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. "It has been an incredible journey. Music, acting, performing — this career has always been an obsession for me. I liked it that way for a while — just working and working. But it wasn't until I had two little angels come into my life that everything changed," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates