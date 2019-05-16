Jennifer Lopez takes boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to a strip club in NY

other-sports

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez had fiance and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez accompany her when she visited a strip club in New York to help her prepare for a role as a stripper in the film, Hustlers.

Speaking on radio show — The Breakfast Club, Rodriguez said: "I was out in LA. She's in New York. She goes: 'Baby, I'm going to the strip club.' I said: 'Whoa! I'll be there on Thursday. We can go Thursday and Friday.' It was just great. I mean, the fact that no matter what job she's doing, she actually just converts into that person. And she needed to — I mean, she read and read and read. I said: 'Baby, stop reading. Just ask me. I got the info.'

"And she started asking me real questions. They're like: 'What would they look for? What do you do?' Bla-bla-bla and I almost knew too much, which was kinda scary. We sat down with the girls, and we were just literally interrogating them, asking them questions."

