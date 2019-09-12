MENU

Jennifer Lopez to perform at next Super Bowl final?

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 10:12 IST | A correspondent

"Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

Jennifer Lopez

American singer Jennifer Lopez, fiancee of former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is reportedly in talks to perform during next year's NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

Alex, 44, who got engaged to JLo, 50, has a home in Miami which is set to host the big game in February next year and a source close to the singer told Entertainment Tonight, that she is a favourite to perform.

According to recent reports, NFL wants JLo as the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show performer. "Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it's official," a source said.

"Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

