Jennifer Lopez wants to marry boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, but not yet!

Former American baseball star Rodriguez plans to marry singer Jennifer Lopez once his schedule gets less hectic



Jennifer Lopez

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 42, has said that though he intends to marry singer Jennifer Lopez, 48, he is waiting for his schedule to be less busy so that he can propose marriage to her. According to reports in Hollywood Life, JLo has changed the former Yankee star's image from being a playboy to that of a family man.



Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez previously dated Hollywood beauties like Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson among others. "He knows that she has changed him for the better and he wants to marry her and would love to already be married to her. But he will make it official and marry her soon. He is just waiting until their schedules get a little less hectic before he pops the question. But he is all in and as ready as he has ever been and he knows she is too," a source told the American entertainment website.

"He feels like a brand new man with Jennifer. He feels when people talk about him nowadays it's because he is a great baseball analyst and no longer living in his playboy and scandalous past and people consider him more of a family man," the source added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever