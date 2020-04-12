Jennifer Winget is really missing her traditional Easter gathering of friends, family and of course, food!

Easter is supposed to be the festival of food and to be celebrated with friends and family. What if you only have food as your company but no friends and family? That is precisely the dilemma actress Jennifer Winget is facing currently. Due to the lockdown, she has been distanced from her close and loved ones and is missing them terribly.

Taking to her Instagram account on the occasion of the festival, she shared some fun and lovely pictures with her friends and family and wrote a long post that will also make you miss your near and dear ones.

Read it right here:

Well, the lockdown has been extended and it seems it is going to take a while before we can meet our closed ones and best buddies again! But time will heal everything!

