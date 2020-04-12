Jennifer Winget is really missing her traditional Easter gathering of friends, family and of course, food!
Easter is supposed to be the festival of food and to be celebrated with friends and family. What if you only have food as your company but no friends and family? That is precisely the dilemma actress Jennifer Winget is facing currently. Due to the lockdown, she has been distanced from her close and loved ones and is missing them terribly.
Taking to her Instagram account on the occasion of the festival, she shared some fun and lovely pictures with her friends and family and wrote a long post that will also make you miss your near and dear ones.
Read it right here:
View this post on Instagram
Its an Easter-ish Easter, indeed! And I am really missing my traditional Easter gathering of friends and family... and of course, the food! That scrumptious, table spread of good food! Taking a trip down memory lane of Easter over the years with my constants! But I am still determined - so let’s make this one, the one we’ll always remember. Will be celebrating indoors, Loving the one I have and appreciating the ones I cannot be with, even more. Making do with the things I have to build in whatever festivities I can. Like this painting here for example. It’s the best I could do. What started out with looking to paint real eggs, changed when I realised I am out of ‘em too! So drew up this piece of work instead. Lunch for two is now in the making...and I bet that will be a piece of art too! But in these unusual times, especially, let’s not forget that Easter is all about hope. We maybe alone in this, but are still in it together. Let’s hope and pray we all get through this stronger, wiser and a tad more kinder. Consider this our Good Friday, and after every Good Friday, there always comes an Easter Sunday...and it is only round the corner. Till then, continue to stay in and stay safe.
Well, the lockdown has been extended and it seems it is going to take a while before we can meet our closed ones and best buddies again! But time will heal everything!
