Jenson Button's latest Instagram post for Brittny Ward is adorable

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 12:42 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Brit Formula One star Jenson can't wait for fiancee Brittny Ward to be a Button

Former Formula One champion Jenson Button and ex-Playboy model Brittny Ward were expected to get married in Italy on Friday, but COVID-19 pandemic made them postpone their wedding.

British driver Jenson and Brittny got engaged in 2018 after dating for two years. They have a son Hendrix, who was born in July last year. Brittny is now pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter.

 
 
 
On Friday, Jenson Instagrammed a picture for his 1.1 million followers and captioned it: "Today I was supposed to marry this wonderful woman surrounded by our family and friends in a beautiful setting in Italy, but due to the Virus we've had to postpone. Love you babe and can't wait for you to be a Button."

Brittny reposted Jenson's message on Instagram and wrote: "Next year babe! We will have our beautiful bambino's in attendance."

