Jeremy Renner roped in for Hawkeye miniseries

Fans may or may not be proven right about what happens to Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the much anticipated Avengers: Endgame, but the actor will reprise his role as archer Clint Barton in an eponymous miniseries

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye. Pic/instagram.com/renner4real

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel series will air on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service. The project is planned as a graduation point for Barton where he is able to pass on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate Bishop, who in the comics is a member of the Young Avengers. The show is expected to have a run of only six to eight episodes.

Bishop has starred in the Hawkeye series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja. Launched in 2012, the comic book series centred on the student-teacher relationship between Barton and Bishop. The Hawkeye miniseries is the latest to join the list of Disney+ projects starring Marvel Cinematic Universe talent - Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

The streaming service has two unscripted Marvel shows in the works - 616 and Hero Project - that were unveiled recently. Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is slated to be released worldwide on April 26.

