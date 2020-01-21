Jersey: After being injured while shooting, Shahid Kapoor is back on sets

There's hardly any actor who hasn't injured himself while shooting for his films. And the same thing happened with Shahid Kapoor while he was shooting for his upcoming sports drama, Jersey. He received 13 stitches on his lower lip and had to come back to Mumbai for medical treatment.

However, the actor is now back in action and took to his Instagram story to inform his fans and followers the same. The first story said- Heading back to shoot for Jersey, and the second story said- Thank you for all the wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn't show much now, so back on set Boom!!

Have a look right here:

Jersey is the remake of the Telugu classic of the same name and is being helmed by the same makers. The drama also stars Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in crucial roles and will be Kapoor's first release post the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh. For all those who haven't seen the original, this could be your perfect tearjerker.

Jersey is the story of a man who aspires to play cricket for the Indian team at an age when most of the cricketers announce retirement. It's a fantastic underdog story that has everything you need to make a film work. It would be very difficult not to root for his success and be moved by his pain.

Jersey is all set to release on August 28 and after Kabir Singh, there are lots of hope and expectations from Kapoor's films.

