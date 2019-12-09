Jesal Vora Couture is growing as India's leading Fashion Brand

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

We see lots of talent today worldwide who are giving some stunning fashion trends, western and Indian. With growing, Industry fashion designers are not able to provide Indian rich culture to the world as they are making lots of fusion or say Indo western in their collection. Even in marriages you rarely see luxurious Indian items of clothing especially for brides and for other Indian festive functions.

We found one Ace Fashion Designer known for her fabulous collection; she is the only fashion designer who is carrying Indian ethnic collection beautifully and showing the world what Indian fashion is all about. We are talking about the leading fashion designer Jesal Vora who is famous for ethnic wears, bridal collection and also festive collection.

Jesal Vora is an experienced fashion designer; her research on Indian wears has made her one of the best in the industry. She is a multi talented personality known for giving stunning Indian wears; She is a blogger and also an entrepreneur who has created her own fashion brand which is one of the best in providing ethnic Indian wears Lehenga Collection, which includes Bridal Clothing for every function.

Jesal Vora's Festive Collection also defines Indian clothing beautifully with simple Indian touch in Anarkali, Crop Tops and lehengas. Jesal Vora is also known for her Ajrak Collection in Gown, Sarees and Pret wear.

Jesal Vora's collection is best in the fashion industry, and she has won many prestigious awards in the past recently she won Inspire award in 2019. She defines Indian wears with stunning designs, and her collection shows Indian luxury. Her Brand Jesal Vora is India's leading fashion Brand, and Jesal has designed clothes for many celebrities, entrepreneurs like Pooja Bedi, Govinda's family, karthika dheer, Maera Mishra, Sonali Raut, Nupur Sanon show stopper, Prachi tehlan, Masoom minawala and many more.

Her every show has received an excellent response, recently we show Nupur Sanon looking stunning in Jesal Vora's designer Indian wear. Everyone in the event was mesmerized with Jesal Vora's design and beautiful looking Nupur Sanon.

You can watch her superb collection where she regularly updates her new designs on Instagram (@jesalvoraofficial), and you can also visit her website www.jesalvora.com where you can see her entire collection.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates