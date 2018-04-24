Jessica Lal murder: Here's why her sister forgave the killer

Sidhartha Vahisht, better known as Manu Sharma, is serving a life term in Tihar Jail here for the 1999 murder



In a letter that has taken the nation by storm, model Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina has said that she forgives the killer, Manu Sharma, and has no objection to his release. The move came after she received a letter from the jail authorities regarding a victim compensation fund and Sharma's release last month

Lall said, "I replied to that letter and said I had no objection to his release. It's not so much about forgiveness but it's about letting go of a burden, something from which I have moved on. For me, it's about taking a load off me," she told PTI.

In her reply to the letter sent by the jail authorities, Lall pointed out that Sharma had been helping inmates during the 15 years he had spent in prison. " I would like to state I have no objection to his release, owing to the fact that he has spent 15 years in jail," she wrote. Lall pointed out that he had also worked for charity.

" I am told that in this period he has been doing good work for charity and helping inmates in jail which I feel is a reflection of reform," her letter said.

Sharma, son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the high court in December 2006 for killing Lall in 1999. The trial court had acquitted him, but the Delhi high court reversed the verdict and the Supreme Court upheld the life sentence in April 2010.

Talking to ANI, Sabrina said, "I have been fighting for this since 1999. He has spent 15 years in jail. You need to let go off anger. I thought it is okay if Manu Sharma walks free. There is no specific reason. You need to rest your mind and move on with your life. I have no objection if the court releases him."

Sabrina has reportedly written a letter to the welfare officer at Tihar Jail, where Sharma has already spent 12 years. Sharma's release by a trial court sparked outrage across the nation until the case was reconsidered in 2006 in the Delhi High Court. After examining the evidence again by the court, he was held guilty of murder. Later, the Supreme Court upheld the high court's verdict.

Jessica Lall, who was tending a bar at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at the Qutub Colonnade in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on April 30, 1999, was gunned down by Sharma after she refused to serve him alcohol.

