Jet Airways employee complains of Forex allowance debited without prior intimation

national

According to a Jet Airways employee, his forex allowance money that was granted to the jet staff for international trips was debited without any prior intimation

Jet Airways employees hold placards during a silent protest march at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Pic courtesy/ AFP

Jet Airways has been making headlines for the past few months for some reason or the other. In another incident, a Jet Airways employee complained about money being debited from his Forex allowance without his consent. Jet Airways provided the pilots and cabin crew with Forex allowance for international trips so, during visits to overseas countries, they could use the money. However, Jet Airways pilots and crew alleged that money has been debited from their Axis Forex travel debit cards without prior intimation.



Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

According to a Jet employee, his forex allowance money was debited without any prior intimation forcing him to file a police complaint. Weizmann Forex, India's largest foreign exchange company that handled foreign exchange services for Jet Airways also went on to release a statement.

See Photos: Jet Airways: The rise and fall of India's legendary airline



Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

Jet Airways has been facing many incidents as the airline owes around Rs 9,000 crore to its lenders. It has not paid it's employees' salaries for around four months. On April 17, 2019, the Jet Airways management informed all the stakeholders that it would be “suspending all its domestic and international operations” till the airline receives the necessary funds to pay its employees and new management stepped in to set things right at Jet Airways.

Also Read: Mumbai: Jet Airways staff seeks FIR against top bosses

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates